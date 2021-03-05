Allegiant announces two new nonstop flights from Gerald R. Ford International Airport

GRAND RAPIDS — Allegiant has announced new nonstop routes to two new cities from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.
You can get one-way fares to Boston for $40 and little more than $80 for one-way tickets to Destin, Florida, on the northwest part of the state, in the area known as the panhandle.
You must purchase these tickets by March 8 and travel by April 29.
These new routes will take off twice a week.
Allegiant says Grand Rapids continues to be an important market and may offer additional routes throughout the year.
For more on flights and information about Gerald R. Ford International Airport click here.