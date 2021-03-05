Allegiant announces two new nonstop flights from Gerald R. Ford International Airport

GRAND RAPIDS — Allegiant has announced new nonstop routes to two new cities from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

You can get one-way fares to Boston for $40 and little more than $80 for one-way tickets to Destin, Florida, on the northwest part of the state, in the area known as the panhandle.

You must purchase these tickets by March 8 and travel by April 29.

These new routes will take off twice a week.

Allegiant says Grand Rapids continues to be an important market and may offer additional routes throughout the year.