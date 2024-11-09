Allegiant Air pilots demand industry-standard contracts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pilots for Allegiant Air picketed in Grand Rapids Friday during a national effort to negotiate new contracts.

FOX 17 talked to some of the pilots in the afternoon at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. They say they have lobbied for contracts matching industry standards for four years.

Pilots are trying to work out some of the details with the National Mediation Board over stipulations on service hours, reserve rules and scheduling sections.

“Now we continue to show for this airline, day in and day out. As the professional pilots of Allegiant Air, it's time to seal this deal and get the contract done,” says pilot Aaron Adrian.

Around 97% of Teamsters Union pilots in the U.S. approved the strike.

