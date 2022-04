GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rock star and Detroit-native Alice Cooper is coming to Grand Rapids.

Cooper will be performing at DeVos Performance Hall on September 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on April 15 at 10 a.m.

Cooper’s latest album, “Detroit Stories” was inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late 1960s and includes several covers of Detroit hits from that era.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube