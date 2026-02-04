Alger Middle School Principal jailed for drunk driving probation violations

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The principal for a middle school in Grand Rapids has been put behind bars after a judge found he'd violated his probation from a DUI arrest in 2024.

Charlie Lovelady was ordered to spend 10 days in jail starting Tuesday, February 3, per court records. Back on December 10, 2024, Lovelady was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after he was found in a disabled vehicle at Hannah Lake Road and 60th Street in Gaines Township.

Lovelady was found guilty of operating while intoxicated in April, 2025 and sentenced to one year of probation and $1,235 in fines.

Then in December 2025, Lovelady's probation officer notified the court Lovelady violated the terms of his probation, including:



Tampered with his alcohol monitoring device on November 29

Tested positive for marijuana on August 7, September 3, September 23, November 10

Tested positive for alcohol on August 7, October 15, September 23, November 10, and November 13

Failed to make a scheduled drug and alcohol testing appointment on July 8

In a letter to staff and students' families, Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said they were informed of Lovelady being in police custody on Tuesday and confirmed he was not on school property that day.

On Wednesday, the district had additional administrative staff at Alger Middle School to provide support. Dr. Roby did not say what the status of Lovelady's employment with the district was in her letter.

