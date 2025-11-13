After two deadly shootings this month, is crime still down in Grand Rapids?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In an interview with FOX 17 last week, the Grand Rapids Police Department said, despite recent incidents of gun violence, crime was down in the city.

After another deadly shooting on Wednesday night, is this still the case? Let's take a closer look at the data.

So far this year in Grand Rapids, there have been 13 total homicides, a number that's tied with last year's total and also tied for the lowest of the past five years.

Homicides in Grand Rapids

2021: 19

19 2022: 22

22 2023: 24

24 2024: 13

13 2025: 13

Google My Maps A map of homicides in Grand Rapids in 2025, as of Nov. 13, 2025 and according to GRPD data

What about deadly shootings that happen late in the season? In 2025, during the months of October and November, a total of three homicides have so far happened in this time period. This number appears consistent with the previous five years, with a high of six in 2023 and lows of two in 2022 and 2024.

Homicides in Grand Rapids in October, November

2021 : 5

: 5 2022: 2

2 2023: 6

6 2024: 2

2 2025: 3

As for crime in general, a recent report from GRPD on reported incidents between the months of January and September shows that, over three or four years, auto thefts, robberies and shootings — fatal and non-fatal — have declined. Conversely, aggravated assault totals have remained consistent.

GRPD

GRPD

GRPD

Notably, the past three deadly shootings in Grand Rapids were not included in this report due to the parameters of the data.

"This area has seen too much violence," Chief Eric Winstrom said at the scene of Wednesday's deadly shooting in the area of Hall Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

"I talked to some of the neighbors here," Winstrom said. "They're frustrated. They're scared. I talked to one woman who said she can't believe that, for two days in a row, she's heard gunfire. I get it."

"We're going to do our part. Of course, what we're asking is for the other community members to step up."

