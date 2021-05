GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Take a tour of Westside bars and restaurants this weekend.

Tour De'Westside will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

For $20, participants will make a donation and get a T-shirt, drink specials and a chance to win prizes.

DrinkGR Co-founder Nate Blury stopped by Fox 17 Morning News to give us a rundown of the event, along with a new "adopt a social zone" program. Watch the interview in the video player above.

