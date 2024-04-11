Adhesive manufacturing company moves headquarters to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State and city leaders are celebrating the move of a company's headquarters from North Carolina to West Michigan.

The Right Place and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced tesa tape, Inc. completed the move of its headquarters from Charlotte to Grand Rapids in March.

The company manufactures more than 7,000 self-adhesive solutions serving the appliance, automotive, building supply, electronics, industrial, paper and print, and transportation industries. It is a subsidiary of tesa SE, a Germany-based company.

The move helps the corporate office be closer to the manufacturing facility in Sparta. The plant in northern Kent County opened in 1982 and was the first location for tesa outside of Europe.

The recently moved office will employ 60 people in professional and corporate positions. That adds to the 174 people employed at the Sparta location.

“Global companies like tesa recognize the exceptional value and amenities that downtown Grand Rapids offers for their professional and corporate services employees,” said Jono Klooster, Acting Director of Economic Development, City of Grand Rapids. “The City of Grand Rapids is thrilled to see tesa tape’s continued investment and growth in West Michigan and looks forward to welcoming 60 high-wage jobs to the city.”

The Right Place and MEDC offered state and local support to entice the move. A half-a-million dollar grant through Michigan Business Development Program was awarded to tesa.

“We’re grateful to our partners at the MEDC and The Right Place for their efforts securing this important project, and for tesa’s significant investment and confidence in Grand Rapids as a great place to do business,” added Klooster.

“By choosing to relocate their primary US corporate function to Grand Rapids, tesa is playing a pivotal role in fostering a more prosperous region for families and individuals in our community,” said Brent Case, Vice President of Business Attraction at The Right Place. “We’re grateful for their continued investment in our region.”

