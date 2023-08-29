Aces Conference brings several sports leaders to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The CEOs of several sports governing bodies are in Grand Rapids this week for the Aces Conference. The goal of the conference is to bring talent to Grand Rapids.

The group of CEOs include leaders from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees.

The West Michigan Sports Commission is trying to bring the sports governing bodies’ talent to Grand Rapids. During the conference, they have secured bids to host a Spartan Race, The Professional Disc Golf Amateur World Championships, and the PGA’s annual meeting. The other sports on the table include USA Table Tennis and US Rowing.

“We do a lot of things in this new world through Zoom calls,” said Aces Conference CEO Rich Mack. “And we do a lot of things through email and texting and, and other ways, but the relationships that you get and face to face gatherings, and the trust that can be built and the depth of the conversations are different.”

The Aces Conference is scheduled to wrap up on Wednesday.

