Accessible launch at Riverside Park now open to the public

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new accessible launch has opened at Riverside Park on Tuesday.

The city of Grand Rapids says the EZ Launch grants easy access to the Grand River for all paddlers regardless of ability.

We’re told the project was paid for with a $150,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and another $80,000 from Grand Rapids’ parks millage fund.

“Canoeing and kayaking is ranked among the top recreational activities for Grand Rapids residents,” says Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt, “and this important project makes paddling activities more accessible to our entire community.”

The city says the dock is available every day from sunrise until sunset. A kayaking program is planned to take place at the launch later this summer.

