'Abigail's Attic' spreading warmth to the NICU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No life is too small not to leave a footprint on our hearts. That's why a local group of expert sewers is helping hospitals spread warmth where it's needed most: in the NICU.

These expert sewers are volunteers for "Abigail's Attic," founded by Judy Fields.

“My sister, back in 2000, lost Abigail at 30 weeks," Judy said.

After holding Abigail in her arms, Judy knew she needed to do something.

Abigail's Attic now aims to help grieving families whose babies were born too soon, or did not survive birth.

Judy founded Abigail's Attic in 2015, and since then, she has led her team in turning donated wedding dresses into burial gowns, while also making kimonos, wraps, blankets, baby bracelets, angels and teddy bears to place in keepsake bags for grieving families.

Judy remarked, “Paula, one of the volunteers, made 200 wraps in one month.”

Steven Gelfand, Regional Medical Director of Trinity Health's Newborn Services, was in need of custom covers for incubators.

So, Abigail's Attic is making special covers for the incubators that will protect the babies from light and allow the caregivers to adjust when and how much light each baby is exposed to.

“Imagine having your own thermostat that keeps you at the exact proper temperature all the time, ” Dr. Gelfand said.

By the end of July, Abigail's Attic will have 16 custom covers for these incubators.

In reflecting on the work of Abigail's Attic, Dr. Gelfand said, “They have proven time and time again for us that if there’s a need, they’re willing to respond to that.”

