A GLIMPSE OF THE FUTURE: Advanced Manufacturing Expo returns to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The future is here in Grand Rapids starting Wednesday.

The 2025 Advanced Manufacturing Expo kicks off at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and runs through Thursday.

SHOW TIMES



Wednesday, August 6th 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Thursday, August 7th 8:30 Am - 3:00 PM



Free to attend, just need to register

Free two-hour parking to the first 2,000 attendees

Nearly 250 exhibitors

160,000 SQF open floorplan exhibitor space

This event features a showcase of the latest technology in robotics, lasers, safety, and machine building. Admission is free for all attendees, with complimentary parking available for the first 2,000 participants.

Parking passes will be available at the AME information kisok upon request, and only valid at the City Ramp across the street from the DeVos Place in addition to parking under the DeVos Place.



To attend, registration is required. Interested individuals can register in advance online or on-site at DeVos Place upon arrival.

