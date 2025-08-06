Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

A GLIMPSE OF THE FUTURE: Advanced Manufacturing Expo returns to DeVos Place

Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The future is here in Grand Rapids starting Wednesday.

The 2025 Advanced Manufacturing Expo kicks off at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and runs through Thursday.

SHOW TIMES

  • Wednesday, August 6th 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
  • Thursday, August 7th 8:30 Am - 3:00 PM
  • Free to attend, just need to register
  • Free two-hour parking to the first 2,000 attendees
  • Nearly 250 exhibitors
  • 160,000 SQF open floorplan exhibitor space

This event features a showcase of the latest technology in robotics, lasers, safety, and machine building. Admission is free for all attendees, with complimentary parking available for the first 2,000 participants.

Parking passes will be available at the AME information kisok upon request, and only valid at the City Ramp across the street from the DeVos Place in addition to parking under the DeVos Place.

  • Free to attend, just need to register
  • Free two-hour parking to the first 2,000 attendees
  • Nearly 250 exhibitors
  • 160,000 SQF open floorplan exhibitor space

To attend, registration is required. Interested individuals can register in advance online or on-site at DeVos Place upon arrival.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER