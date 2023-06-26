'A big family feud': GR daycare operator responds after state suspends license over 'unsafe' conditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids daycare had its license suspended late last week due to conditions deemed unsafe for children.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) says the childcare home on 1015 Benjamin Ave. violated the Child Care Organizations Act by allowing an individual with a criminal history stay at the home, among other conditions.

The individual in question is a registered sex offender and was previously arrested for operating a drug house, according to the state. That same person was reportedly known to behave violently and ingest cocaine with another person living at the home.

We’re told several other adults who had run-ins with the law had been staying at the house, as well as visits from an aunt who was reportedly known to steal and do drugs.

Additionally, an inspection in late May uncovered piles of clutter, unsanitary flooring, dirty infrastructure, and a hole in the ceiling resulting from water damage, according to LARA. Cannabis was also found in the living room in a way that was accessible to children.

The licensee also reportedly stated they had been dealing with a mice problem.

On Friday, LARA says an investigation concluded the home was in violation of the following (among other charges):



Failing to maintain a home that is safe for children.

Failing to keep the home safe and clean.

Failing to keep dangerous objects out of children’s reach.

As a result, the home’s license was suspended at 6 p.m. on June 23, according to LARA. We’re told the licensee may no longer care for children and must now inform all parents that her license was revoked.

Visit LARA’s website for more on the state’s childcare licensing.

