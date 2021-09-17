97-year-old artist enters intricate bird structures made of file folders in ArtPrize 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hank Fleischer is now 97-years-old and participating in an ArtPrize for the second time. Shockingly, he only started creating pieces of art at the age of 87, after spending nearly his entire life working as an engineer.

Fleischer creates intricate paper structures built entirely out of different colored file folders. This year he has what he calls a "trilogy" of creations in ArtPrize; his submission called Birds of a Feather.

“Sometimes I have a specific design in mind, and sometimes I just let my creativity wander,” Fleischer told FOX 17.

Hank's father started making art himself in his later years.

“He was a child prodigy at the end at the age of 80... I wasn't quite as smart as he was, I started at 84,” he explained with a smile.

His piece this year has to be seen to be believed. He doesn't paint any of the paper he uses, only creates the lines and patterns through using different colored folders.

“All together, I've got about a little over 2 years of work in the 3 pieces, but patience is very important,” he said.

He says his piece typically take him about 50- 60 hours to complete, depending on the size.

Birds of a Feather consists of 3 main pieces— his peacock took 11 months and about 1,000 hours to complete, his phoenix took almost 7 months and 700 hours, while his turkey took five months and just under 500 hours to complete.

“Once you look at the shapes and geometry, and the angles and trigonometry, and the equations in algebra, it's all so beautiful," Fleischer explained.

"And if you look at the details of any of these, you will be rewarded.”

You can find more info on Hank Fleischer's work at his website, and see when he will be holding virtual Zoom sessions during ArtPrize.