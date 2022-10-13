95-year-old veteran receives honorary diploma, deployed before graduation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 95-year-old Lou Nichols was a junior at Grandville High School back in 1945 when he was drafted into the United States Army and never able to complete high school or receive his diploma.

But we learned on Thursday that it’s never too late to get your degree.

Lou, a resident at Covenant Living of the Great Lakes in Grand Rapids, was presented with his honorary diploma at the senior living community Thursday afternoon.

“As part of our back-to-school again program, there will be one more student joining the ranks of high school graduates from Grandville Public Schools,” said Linda Kirpes of Covenant Living of Great Lakes. “Although he led a very full life, Lou always regretted not getting his diploma. After waiting more than 80 years, Lou will receive an honorary diploma.”

After he was drafted to the Army on his 18th birthday, Lou went through basic training before leaving for Europe where he was stationed in Livorno, Italy.

Lou served as part of the Military Police for the 188th Air Force and was assigned to the Motor Pool where he was responsible for 58 vehicles used to haul supplies in convoys to other bases.

He also patrolled the POW camp that his command oversaw securing before being discharged from the Army in 1946.

“He’s been through quite a bit and, you know, achieved a lot of things, but this is something that, ‘oh, I just never had that, so I would like to get that,’” Lou’s son Russ Nichols said.

Lou went on to receive his Tool and Die degree before going into carpentry and constructing many projects in the Grandville area.

“We have a cap and gown. We’re just thrilled to honor Lou. We actually have board policy that provides diplomas for those that were unable to finish due to World War II, Korea through Vietnam,” explained Grandville Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Scott Merkel.

As for the diploma itself, Lou plans to frame it and put it up on his wall.

