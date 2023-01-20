Penguin Awareness Day: John Ball Zoo celebrates with Magellanic penguins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In honor of Penguin Awareness Day, John Ball Zoo celebrated its Magellanic penguins Friday.

In the 1980s, John Ball Zoo became one of the first zoos in the U.S. to care for Magellanic penguins.

John Ball Zoo celebrates Penguin Awareness Day with Magellanic penguins

Typically found in the wild on southern South American beaches, wild Magellanic penguins typically live 8-10 years.

The Magellanic penguins at the John Ball Zoo range in age from 4-year-old Chester to 32-year-old Agnes. The zoo says due to the excellent care they receive, Magellanic penguins in their care can live into their 20s and 30s.

John Ball Zoo says it has one of the most successful zoo breeding programs for this species.

“At John Ball Zoo, we are proud of the expert care and deep knowledge of Magellanic penguins, helping to ensure that this species continues to survive and thrive for future generations,” said Nick Milbratz, education coordinator. “As one of the first zoos to care for Magellanic penguins, we take our responsibility very seriously to provide the best quality care for these loveable seabirds.”

While the zoo is closed for the winter season, you still have a chance to get up close and personal with these penguins. John Ball Zoo is offering two “Behind The Scenes” experiences for the public.

The zoo says in the Penguin Feeding Experience, guests get to venture onto the penguin deck to feed the penguins. Guests will also learn what zookeepers do daily to care for the penguins and other marine animals in the aquarium habitats.

In the Penguin Encounter Experience, guests will meet up to two penguins and their zookeeper in a personal, behind-the-scenes space to learn about the Zoo’s penguin flock and the special care it provides for them.

You can register for one of the “Behind The Scenes” experiences on the John Ball Zoo website.

