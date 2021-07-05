7 injured, including three kids, in Grand Rapids shootings over weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating six shootings that happened over the weekend that injured seven people, including three kids.

Police believe that everyone hurt in the incidents below have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Fox 17's Bob Van Kuiken

It is unclear whether these incidents are related.

GRPD investigations of these incidents are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incidents below is advised to call Grand Rapids police at (616)456-3400.

Sunday, July 4, around 12:30 a.m.

The first incident occurred after midnight on the Fourth of July, as according to GRPD, gunfire went through a home near the corner of Worden Street and Union Avenue SE.

This gunfire injured a 15-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys inside the home.

No suspects have been identified regarding this shooting.

Sunday, July 4, around 1:15 a.m.

45 minutes and 3 miles away from the first incident, gunshots were heard on Alabama Avenue NW near Bridge Street NW.

Police were told of a large party happening at the location of the gunshots, with people scattering as soon as the shots were heard.

GRPD does not believe anyone was injured in this incident.

Sunday, July 4, around 3:30 a.m.

Another shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near the corner of Franklin Street and Eastern Avenue SE., as GRPD confirmed that one victim was taken to the hospital

Sunday, July 4, around 11:20 p.m.

More gunshots were heard Sunday evening, as police say homes on Union Avenue SE near Thomas Street NE were shot at.

One man was wounded in the shooting and taken to the hospital, according to GRPD.

Monday, July 5, around 2:30 a.m. (two shootings)

The final two incidents happened around time Monday morning.

Gun shots were heard near the corner of Cooper Avenue and Alexander Street SE.

GRPD said that one person was sent to the hospital from this incident.

At the same time that this was occurring, a large fight in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Fairbanks Street NE ended with gun shots.

GRPD said they were on their way to the fight when the shooting started.

One person was hurt from this incident.