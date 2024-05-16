7 crews respond to fire at multi-unit Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Seven fire crews responded to a house fire in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 says the fire impacted the second floor and attic of a home near Madison Avenue and Washington Street.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) tells us the multi-unit home was undergoing renovations at the time.

We’re told the home was not heavily damaged but putting out the fire proved difficult thanks to the number of pockets in the old building’s construction.

No injuries were reported.

