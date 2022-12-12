6th graders learn baking skills at Kids' Food Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket, Relative Foods and Amazon hosted a baking class for middle schoolers Monday!

Chef Bryan Nader taught sixth graders how to bake using natural ingredients that were grown locally, according to Amazon.

“We've been partnering with Amazon for the last three years,” says Relative Foods Owner Meggan McCaughn. “We used our ingredients to make some muffins with some kids.”

Meggan tells FOX 17 the event was a hit!

“They really got into it,” she says, “did all the measuring and mixing and zesting an orange and all the fun stuff.”

We’re told students were sent home with baking supplies to call their own.

