6 downtown GR traffic lights to be reactivated next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six traffic lights in downtown Grand Rapids will soon be reactivated.

The city says the following intersections were switched to all-way stops in 2020 to determine their effects on traffic and safety:

Ottawa Avenue and Fountain Street

Ottawa Avenue and Monroe Center Street

Ottawa Avenue and Louis Street

Ionia Avenue and Fountain Street

Ionia Avenue and Monroe Center Street

Ionia Avenue and Louis Street

We’re told this measure was taken in an effort to prioritize pedestrians when there was less traffic in the area.

However, the city says challenges arose when traffic resumed normal flow, especially during large-scale arena events.

“That, combined with mixed reviews from the public, has led us to the decision to reactivate the traffic signals at these six locations to maintain clear direction for all users while maintaining the walkability in downtown,” says Mobile GR Director Josh Naramore.

The aforementioned traffic lights are scheduled to be reactivated Dec. 12.

