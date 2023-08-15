Watch Now
5 motorcyclists hospitalized after Grand Rapids crash

Posted at 6:53 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 18:53:07-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a crash that hospitalized five motorcyclists.

Officers responded to the crash near Fulton Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

GRPD says around 20 motorcyclists were riding through the area at the time. Five of them were hurt— one of them is in “grave condition.”

Officers say there was at least one other vehicle involved, but it’s not clear yet what exactly caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to bring you updated information.

