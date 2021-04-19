5 injured after wrong-way, head-on crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two adults and three children are in the hospital after a head-on crash over the weekend in Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to the crash on eastbound 196 east of Lake Michigan Drive, a news release said Monday.

A preliminary MSP investigation shows that a 33-year-old Grand Rapids man driving a 2008 GMC Yukon was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of I-196 when he crashed, head-on, into a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by a 41-year-old Grand Rapids woman.

The driver of the Yukon then tried to leave the scene on foot, carrying his 9-year-old son who was a passenger in the vehicle.

Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department found the man and child near the crash scene.

Both were transported to the hospital.

The woman and her 7- and 9-year-old passengers were also transported to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and continue to investigate.