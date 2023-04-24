46th Amway River Bank Run returning to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a spring staple in West Michigan: the Amway River Bank Run is 18 days away.

This is a huge event for the city, celebrating its 46th year.

It brings roughly 25,000 people to downtown Grand Rapids and has an estimated $2.4 million impact on the community.

This is the second year with new race courses.

The 5K, 10K and 25K all start on Ottawa Avenue and end at Monroe and Pearl.

This means for the 25K you get the hills out of the way early on, then the back half is flat.

Race organizers say this will likely mean faster finish times.

Several elite runners will also be back this year including last year's winner Leonard Korir, along with Kiya Dandena and Johnny Crain who placed third and fourth, respectively.

On the women's side, Dakotah Lindwurm and Molly Bookmyer who placed third and sixth last year will also be returning.

Whether you're looking to set a course record or a personal one, officials say there's a race for you and a medal that comes with it!

“This race may have started with the 25K. And that event gains a lot of attention. But I encourage everyone to find their distance, whether it's a 5K, 10K, the walk, or the 25K, if that's what you want to do. This event is for everyone to participate in the greatest road race, I think, in the United States,” said Scott Stenstrom, VP of marketing & communications director for Fifth Third Bank.

Now, if running isn't your thing, you can still volunteer!

Roughly 1,000 people are needed to make race day a reality.

You can sign up to help online.

Of course, everyone is invited to celebrate at Finishers Fest happening inside DeVos Place.

