44th annual Home and Garden Expo held at the DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of homeowners came out to the 44th annual Home and Garden Expo. The event was held March 3-5 at the DeVos Place.

“We have 13 beautiful feature gardens, and a lot of people come to the show just for the flowers and gardens,” said senior show manager Carolyn Alt. “They are landscapers themselves, you know, they love gardening. And we have lots of educational seminars that people come down to the show to learn, sit through local, and local, and national experts on topics from gardening, to cooking, to home improvement for small businesses.”

More than 300 local businesses came to this year’s Home and Garden Expo. The event gave them a chance to show off their business to people who otherwise wouldn’t see them.

“Many of them don’t have storefronts,” said Alt. “And so this is an opportunity to have sort of a face to face storefront opportunity to connect with the homeowners during the year, the rest of the time. They’re just in their trucks, taking care of business, and doing the work at hand.”

Ryan Odea and Justin Hickman from JLH Lawncare and Landscaping told FOX 17 that the show has lead to them getting a few new projects.

“They’ve never gonna come to our, our place, because we’re tucked in the woods way back somewhere,” said Odea. “But this gets our face out in front of everybody.”

The Home and Garden Expo has become a staple in the industry.

“The success from this expo is enormous,” said Uplant Landscape Designs founder Sandy Jonick. “And for our business in particular, it really gets our name out there to people that didn’t have any idea that someone was out there helping them, and that they could plant the landscape themselves.”

Jonick also told FOX 17 that this was the company’s fourth year at the expo, and that they continue to return every year.

The Home and Garden Expo is held each year in March.

