35 more bus shelters coming to transit stops in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city commissioners on Tuesday approved the transfer of $250,000 from the city’s Mobile GR department to the Interurban Transit Partnership “The Rapid” to purchase 35 transit stop shelters.

The shelters will be placed along the Rapid’s existing routes in Grand Rapids, according to a news release Thursday.

The Rapid operates a fleet of buses on a primarily fixed-route system in the city and surrounding areas, while Mobile GR contracts with the Rapid for operations and maintenance of the city-owned Downtown Area Shuttle.

Justin Kimura, assistant Mobile GR director, said the Rapid will use the funding to buy transit stop infrastructure through its existing contract with Tolar Manufacturing.

“Our goal is to provide clean, modern and accessible transit stop infrastructure to the riders of the Rapid and the DASH,” Kimura said. “This consistent infrastructure allows for greater transit user familiarity and standardizes parts inventories and maintenance services. It also will encourage greater ridership of public transit across the city, but specifically in our historically underserved communities.”

These shelters will only be installed at transit stops within city limits and will be equipped with solar-powered lighting where necessary.

Thirteen shelters will be installed in Ward 1, seven in Ward 2 and 15 in Ward 3.

Nineteen will be installed in “neighborhoods of focus.”

Installations are expected to be complete by next October.