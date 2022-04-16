Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

3 suffer serious gunshot wounds on Grand Rapids' southwest side

GRPD Cruiser 04162022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning.
GRPD Cruiser 04162022
Posted at 2:27 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 14:42:29-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three men were wounded when shots were fired at an event venue early Saturday morning.

At 12:50 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of gunshots fired at an event venue in the 400 block of Hall Street SW. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found only employees of the venue at the scene. No victims were located there, but multiple shell casings were recovered in the parking lot.

A short time later, three adult male victims arrived at a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said they have "very limited information" about a suspect or suspects.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing by Grand Rapids Police. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact GRPD detectives at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or at silentobserver.org on the Web.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News