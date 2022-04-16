3 suffer serious gunshot wounds on Grand Rapids' southwest side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three men were wounded when shots were fired at an event venue early Saturday morning.

At 12:50 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of gunshots fired at an event venue in the 400 block of Hall Street SW. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found only employees of the venue at the scene. No victims were located there, but multiple shell casings were recovered in the parking lot.

A short time later, three adult male victims arrived at a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said they have "very limited information" about a suspect or suspects.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing by Grand Rapids Police. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact GRPD detectives at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or at silentobserver.org on the Web.

