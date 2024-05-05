3 people hurt during midnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people are in the hospital following a shooting late Saturday night.

Grand Rapids Police say a man and two women were shot just minutes before midnight on May 4 on Division Avenue just north of Burton Street. All three of the victims are expected to survive.

The circumstances around the shooting haven't been released. When asked by FOX 17, a police officer said there is not much information on the investigation yet.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be made anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube