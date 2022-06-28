Watch Now
3 new LGBTQ+ sidewalks completed in Eastown Grand Rapids

Posted at 3:48 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 15:48:29-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three art installations celebrating Pride have been completed in Grand Rapids’ Eastown Business District.

Uptown Grand Rapids says the art pieces will be a permanent fixture.

The installations consist of three painted LGBTQ+ flags along several crosswalks in the area.

We’re told the art project, approved by Grand Rapids city officials, was finished by volunteers with the Eastown Community Association (ECA).

“Our neighbors have been painting the crosswalks during Pride Month for many years as a way to celebrate our queer community and inclusively welcome visitors to our neighborhood,” says ECA President Dakota Riehl-Davis. “Our organization is honored to have been able to support this neighbor-led tradition and ensure that these crosswalks may now officially be kept and maintained permanently, year after year.”

