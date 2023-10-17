3 in custody for deadly April 14 shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people have been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a man in Grand Rapids this spring.

Julius Hight, 20, was shot and killed April 14 near Batchawana Drive and Shangrai-La Drive, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). A 15-year-old was also injured that evening.

Chief Eric Winstrom says both victims were walking on the street when they were shot.

GRPD says the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Gemir Blakely and 18-year-old Omarion Dixon on Monday.

We’re told the third suspect, 20-year-old Cartier Lawrence-Murray, had already been arrested for unrelated allegations.

“Any loss of life due to murder is tragic for our community, but especially so when a young person is the victim. I hope these arrests bring some measure of comfort and closure to Julius’ loved ones,” says Winstrom. “I commend the GRPD Major Case team and our federal partners for their dedication and determination to pursue justice in this case.”

Police say all three suspects face multiple charges, including open murder, conspiracy to commit murder and assault with intent to murder.

