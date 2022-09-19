285 guns collected at 3rd buyback event in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 300 guns were turned in during a buyback event in Grand Rapids over the weekend.

The city says the SAFE Task Force received a total of 285 weapons, more than the number collected at the first two buyback events in 2020.

In all, residents turned in 87 semi-automatic handguns, 64 revolvers, 54 rifles and 80 shotguns, according to city officials.

We’re told two of the guns were stolen, one of which was reportedly taken from Grand Rapids police 40 years ago.

“Our gun buyback programs are a proactive approach to reducing the number of unwanted firearms in our community,” says Assistant to the City Manager Asante Cain. “It reduces the potential for these to fall in the wrong hands and be used in a future crime or accidents. The SAFE Task Force was proud to partner with the Police Department in hosting this event and working towards our shared goal of ending gun violence.”

The city tells us the buyback event was made possible by the SAFE Task Force’s $40,000 donation.

Participating residents were given $100 gift cards for shotguns, rifles and revolvers, as well as $200 gift cards for assault weapons and semi-automatic handguns, according to the city of Grand Rapids.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube