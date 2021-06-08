$250k in prizes will be awarded during ArtPrize 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Event visitors and a panel of jurors will award a combined total of $250,000 during this fall’s ArtPrize competition, according to a news release Tuesday.

This includes a $150,000 prize pool to be awarded by visitors directly to the artists of their choosing throughout the 18-day event, $50,000 in juried awards and a $50,000 grand prize decided by the public to be awarded to a single artist at the end of the event.

Artists interested in participating in ArtPrize 2021 can register online through June 10.

“With this new platform, ArtPrize visitors will have more opportunities than ever before to interact with art, artists and our city in a deeper way, and more artists than ever before will have the chance to take home a portion of the $250,000 in prizes,” said Craig Searer, executive director of ArtPrize. “We are passionate about contemporary art and seek to support the artists who make it all possible. One of the biggest ways we’re doing this in 2021 is leveraging our technology platform to meaningfully enhance the IRL ArtPrize exhibition.”

Details about how exactly prizes will be award through the new ArtPrize app, as well as details about the juried awards, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Because of recent changes to the state’s capacity and mask mandates, ArtPrize reopened its venue registration through June 10.

Any space within the ArtPrize district that hasn’t yet signed up but would like to participate can do so online here.

ArtPrize 2021 is scheduled to take place Sept. 16 to Oct. 3 in Grand Rapids.

