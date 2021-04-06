Venue registration open for ArtPrize 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Venue registration for ArtPrize 2021 has opened, according to a news release Tuesday.

Any space within the ArtPrize district can register as a venue for this year’s event.

Those that register early can receive a 50% registration fee discount through April 8 thanks to hundreds of community sponsors and donors.

Fees until April 8 are $50 and go up to $100 between April 9-15.

ArtPrize venues work independently with artists to organize exhibits.

Museums, parks, universities, retail shops, office spaces, restaurants, cafes, nonprofits, churches, residences and just about any other building or space can join in.

Venues may also apply for $50,000 in project grants.

Through this program, venues can award grants of $1,000 to $5,000 each to artists exhibiting “intentional, large-scale outdoor work,” and use the promise of those funds to collaborate with artists who might not otherwise participate in ArtPrize.

Venue registration and project grant applications will continue through April 15.

Artist registration will take place from April 19 to June 10, and artists and venues will connect online from May 3 to June 23.