22 years strong; Stomp Out Stigma 5K supports culture of acceptance, inclusion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For over 2 decades, the people behind be nice. have been walking—and they won’t stop until open conversations and acceptance of those with mental health issues are as common as waves along the shores of the Big Lake.

Their annual Stomp Out Stigma 5k Walk for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention happens Saturday, May 18.

Walkers have been working to raise money for mental health services in West Michigan, and will walk side-by-side families and loved ones who’ve died by suicide in a show of support.

be nice. Action Plan



Notice

Take note of what is right and good about someone so you can notice when something is different about the way that person is thinking, acting, or feeling- their mental health! Remember— you are someone too. Take note of what doesn't feel right about how you're thinking, acting, or feeling.



Invite

If something does seem different, reach out — there are so many ways to help or get help! Sometimes the simple act of being included or connecting with others is enough to start real change for someone struggling.



Challenge

Push past the stigma and get help for yourself or encourage someone else to get help. You don't have to do it alone!



Empower

Be someone's (or your own!) hype person, because what goes around, comes around. You have the knowledge and power to have a positive impact. Use it and enjoy the view from the bright side!

The walk starts at 9 a.m. at the GVSU’s Seward Parking Lot in Grand Rapids. The group will gather at 8 a.m. before taking the GR Riverwalk route.

Registration is free and still open as of Friday morning. If you are hoping to get this year’s walk t-shirt, you must raise $100 on your own. Reach out to the organizers to coordinate late entries.