21 years later: Scout Salute honors lives lost on 9/11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America continued their 9/11 tradition in Grand Rapids, Albion, Muskegon and other spots across the state.

“When the event happened 21 years ago, we said we’d never forget, and our volunteers and our community leaders made a point to never forget and we’ve had this event for 21 years,” Sean Henneman, Chief Program Officer for the Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America told FOX 17 Sunday.

“Never forget.” It’s something Americans have been saying for more than two decades. Sunday, the Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America wanted to make sure our west Michigan communities truly never forget.

“Volunteers, members of our scouting family and community members have signed up for certain time slots and then they show up and get in line and they go and they salute the flag in honor of our fallen citizens for a couple minutes and then on to the next row,” Henneman added.

Organizers say it’s not only a day to remember, but also a day to educate because many of the scouts weren’t even born yet when the 9/11 tragedy happened.

“The scouts have been here for many years and we’re a patriotic organization and we want to educate people and also help people remember the tragedies that happened on that day. And, for the younger scouts, it’ll stick in their minds more if they can be part of making history instead of just reading it,” Ralph Carle, Troop 2 and Troop 21, explained.

A lesson for some of them and an inspiration for others.

“Because even though it happened in the past, if we don’t remember what happened then we’re bound to repeat it because history repeats itself,” said Gabrielle Carle, Troop 2 and Crew 2413.

“For me, I really respect all of the firefighters who sacrificed themselves trying to save people. It’s actually my dream. I want to be them. I just highly respect them and any chance I get, I’ll try to respect them,” added Jared Bronkhorse, Troop 31.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube