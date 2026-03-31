2026 PROJECTS: GR leaders meet with neighbors to talk about where they'll spot orange barrels soon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The City of Grand Rapids is hosting its first Commission Night Out of the year tonight to give neighbors a firsthand look at major road construction projects planned for this summer.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at GRPS University on Fuller Avenue. It builds off last year's larger construction-focused event.

This summer, the city is planning work on more than 100 street projects, totaling an investment of more than $51 million from the city's Vital Streets program.

LEARN MORE: Construction set for historic Wealthy Street in 2026

Tonight, neighbors will get the opportunity to learn about four upcoming road projects, including timelines, how decisions are made, and resources business owners can use during construction season.

The meeting will focus on the following projects:

Buchanan Avenue from Hall Street to Corinne Street: Work is set to start in September and will include a full street closure.

Burton Street from Division Avenue to Kalamazoo Avenue: This project is set to start in April and will involve some street closures.

Cesar Chavez Avenue from Beacon Street to Hall Street: Work was set to start this week and will include a full closure.

Monroe Avenue from Coldbrook Street to Newberry Street: This project is also set to start in April and involves resurfacing and upgrading sidewalks.

The focus on business resources follows challenges faced by local businesses last year when they had to contend with months of construction on Division Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

You can take a look at current and future projects in the city of Grand Rapids here.

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