2022 Bark in the Dark is a howling good time in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The tenth annual Bark in the Dark event brought dozens of dogs to Riverside Park Saturday.

Event organizers say it's one of the biggest fundraisers for the Humane Society of West Michigan.

"We love it, seeing all these dogs and all the excitement and it's for a great cause too," Nancy Novak said.

The Humane Society of West Michigan relies heavily on the money raised for this event.

"This is so critical. We have three signature events and this is one of them. All of the proceeds go directly back to the animals in our shelter," Humane Society of West Michigan Director of Marketing and Development Amy Stockero told FOX 17.

The money you donate stays right here in West Michigan.

"It directly buys their food. It directly pays for their vaccines. It directly pays for the veterinary care that we have to be able to pay for. We also have an on-staff veterinarian, but sometimes we have difficult cases, and it requires a specialized veterinarians," Stockero said.

Our Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig emceed this year's event.

This year's Bark in the Dark making some slight changes. Instead of the annual 5k walk, the humane society hosted a party at just one spot inside the park.

"We're hoping to raise around $90,000, which is about a tenth of what we try to raise in a year. So it's a big part of what we do and what we need for the animals," Stockero said.

