2002 cold case suspect extradited to US in husband's murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman accused of murdering her husband in 2002 was taken into custody Grand Rapids Friday.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they apprehended Beverly McCallum after she arrived at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport for extradition.

We’re told she was arrested in Rome two years ago in connection to the death of Robert Caraballo.

McCallum has since been charged with second-degree murder and for exhuming or mutilating a body, deputies say. Her bond was placed at $10 million.

McCallum is scheduled to appear in court on July 22.

