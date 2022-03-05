20 Monroe Live sold, records show bought by company out of NYC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A deed switch shows that 20 Monroe Live has been sold.

Records with Kent County state that the concert venue is now owned by GLC GR Live LLC, which state records show is based out of Niles, Michigan.

Through some digging, FOX 17 finds GLC GR Live LLC traces back to Compound Capital LLC, based out of Plymouth, Michigan.

State records search for Compound Capital LLC reveals that that company is owned by Cogency Global Inc, which is based in New York City.

State records list the president of Cogency Global Inc is Fran Kessler.

This is a developing story.

