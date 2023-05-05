2 workers hospitalized after chemical fall at Grand Rapids business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two workers were hospitalized after one fell into a tank of chemicals at a Grand Rapids business, according to the fire department.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says it happened Friday at Advance Plating & Finishing on Cottage Grove Street SE.

GRFD says a worker fell into a tank filled with chemicals. The worker suffered significant chemical burns and was last known to be in critical condition.

The second victim, another worker, rescued the first from the tank and sustained some injuries due to chemical exposure.

GRFD says the worker fell into a tank filled with sodium hydroxide which is a very corrosive caustic liquid.

“It’s a corrosive, high-strength,” Lt. Bill Smith with GRFD told FOX 17 Friday. “You definitely do not want this anywhere on your skin. It’s a very significant chemical burn injury.”

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is now involved and investigating the accident.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube