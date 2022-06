GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victims in a Grand Rapids shooting last week have been identified.

The shooting happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 23, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The Kent County Medical Examiner has determined Tony Dwayne Vaughn and Freddie James Lusk, both 58, died of homicide, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube