2 teens drive themselves to the hospital after being shot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pair of teens drove themselves to the hospital after they were both shot Saturday evening in Grand Rapids.

Investigators from Grand Rapids police established the two 17-year-olds were both shot near Division Avenue and Hall Street near 8 p.m. on May 3.

One of the teens is listed in critical condition, the other was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube