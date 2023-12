GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two suspects have been charged in a deadly Grand Rapids shooting over the summer.

The shooting happened Aug. 17 near Burton Street and Ionia Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Police say the victim, 18-year-old Paul Anthony Pearson, died at the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide.

We’re told two suspects, aged 19 and 21, were charged with open murder and felony firearm offenses.

The suspects have not yet been arraigned.

