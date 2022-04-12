2 road construction projects scheduled to start next week in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced new plans to fix roads and bridges throughout Michigan. The projects will all begin on April 18.

Two of the six announced projects will be in Kent County. One will be the I-96 Road and Bridge Improvement Project. 4.5 miles of I-96 will be resurfaced from east of Bristol Avenue to West City Drive in the city of Walker. The project will also include bridge improvements on the eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-131 over West River Drive and the Marquette Railroad. The project is expected to improve driver’s rides and is a long-term investment for the service life of the corridor and associate bridges. $6 million will be invested in the project, which is expected to support 76 jobs. The estimated end date is planned for Mid-September 2022.

The other announced project for Kent County is the I-196 Interchange Project. It will build a connection lane on westbound I-196 from I-196 Business Spur (Chicago Drive Exit #72) to M-11 (28th Street/Wilson Avenue). It will also include resurfacing I-196 from M-11 to Market Avenue and bridge improvements at the Chicago Drive interchange and over Kent Trails. The new connection lane between interchanges is expected to increase safety and help with congestion. The road and bridge work is expected to improve driver’s ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway and bridges. $8.5 million will be invested in the project, which is expected to support 108 jobs. The estimated end date is Mid-October 2022.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Bay, Gratiot, Kent, Lapeer, and Mason counties will ensure our bridges and roads are safe for years to come,” said Governor Whitmer. “My Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the recently enacted Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us fix our roads and bridges with the right mix and materials, making them much less susceptible to our notorious pothole seasons, all without raising taxes by a cent. Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs. These projects will add to that total and continue and support even more good-paying jobs in these communities.”

