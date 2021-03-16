Menu

2 in custody after police chase in northwest Grand Rapids

Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 16, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A police pursuit on the northwest side of Grand Rapids led to two people being taken into custody Tuesday morning.

GRPD says officers were assisting the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The suspects were part of multiple pursuits involving the stolen vehicle.

Grand Rapids police made the arrests.

The suspects are connected to a break-in in Sparta, a possible break-in attempt at Silver Bullet Firearms in Wyoming and an attempt at the Genius Phone Store on Alpine Avenue.

Wyoming police officers responding to Silver Bullet Firearms noticed damage to an entry door on the building, but the suspects weren't able to get inside and nothing was stolen.

More information wasn't immediately available.

