GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after two rental units were hit with gunfire in downtown Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting happened at River House Condos on Feb. 19 at around 2:30 a.m.

We’re told the shooting resulted in broken glass but no one was hurt.

This comes nearly a year and a half after the complex was targeted in a similar incident.

