2 arrested in connection with LMCU robbery in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people have been taken into custody in connection with a Tuesday afternoon robbery at a Lake Michigan Credit Union in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police Department officers responded about 4:40 p.m. to the LMCU located at 2720 Lake Michigan Drive NW, according to a news release.

Police say the robber entered the building and showed the teller a note, implying a weapon and indicating their intention to rob the credit union before leaving and fleeing the area in a vehicle.

RELATED: GRPD investigating after bank robbery on city's northwest side

With help from the Walker Police Department, two people were preliminarily identified as being involved in the robbery and officers found the suspect vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hovey Street NW.

While in the area, officers say they found two individuals who they identified as being involved in the robbery.

Both were taken into custody with incident and lodged at the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators from GRPD and the FBI continue to investigate.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will determine charges.