GRPD investigating after bank robbery on city's northwest side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a bank robbery on the city's northwest side.

According to a police spokesperson, the robbery allegedly happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 4) at the Lake Michigan Credit Union at 2720 Lake Michigan Drive NW.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot from the bank, as police have reason to believe he used a weapon in the robbery.

This is a developing situation. Fox 17 will provide further updates as they become readily available.

