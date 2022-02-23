1975 Calder model plane gifted to Ford Int'l Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) is now home to a 1975 model plane that was originally built in celebration of the United States’ bicentennial.

The unveiling took place Wednesday with Mayor Rosalynn Bliss in attendance.

The model plane, titled Flying Colors of the United States, was hand painted by Alexander Calder and gifted to the city of Grand Rapids on Nov. 17, 1975, according to airport officials.

“We are incredibly pleased to unveil a second Calder piece for our growing collection, which underscores our commitment to both preserve the history of our community and to highlight its public art,” says GRR CEO Tory Richardson. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the city of Grand Rapids to showcase this striking sculpture, which is a welcome addition to our entrance hall.”

We’re told the model boasts a 74-inch wingspan and is visible to all who pass through the airport.

“As the gateway to West Michigan, we are honored to host Flying Colors at the Ford International Airport,” Richardson adds.

