18th Annual Mayors’ Cleanup Hits Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) holds the 18th Annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup.

Volunteers for the cleanup will be encouraged to pick up trash on their streets, sidewalks and from sites along the river to prevent pollution in the Grand River for one week.

On Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 18 the event will take place with mayors from Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kentwood, Walker and East Grand Rapids visiting the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids.

A Water Ceremony will be held at the Grand Ravines Lodge on Mon. Sept. 13 at 4 p.m.

The week-long event will conclude with a thank you event on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kentwood District Library Courtyard featuring food, live music, and beer for those 21 and over.

More information on the event can be found online.

