18-year-old suspect in GR officer-involved shooting formally charged Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 18-year-old suspect accused of firing at officers in Grand Rapids earlier this week was formally charged on Friday.

In total, Yasir Lagrone faces seven charges tied to the officer-involved shooting that happened near the intersection of Adams Street and Blaine Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 17 18-year-old Yasir Lagrone faces several charges tied to an officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids

Those charges include two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of resisting and opposing a police officer, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Lagrone is accused of firing multiple shots at two Grand Rapids police officers after they told him to come talk to them. GRPD Police Chief Eric Winstrom said that the officers recognized Lagrone based on the description of a potential suspect in a gun theft case from earlier this year.

FOX 17 During Yasir Lagrone's arraignment on Friday, FOX 17 learned that he was already awaiting sentencing on another weapons charge.

After the suspect fired off those shots, the officers fired back. The suspect ran down an alley but was arrested minutes later. No one was hurt.

Body and dash camera video of the exchange was released by GRPD on Wednesday.

FOX 17 Magistrate Bria Adderley-Williams presides over Fridays arraignment of Yasir Lagrone.

He's currently being held on a $750,000 bond. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Lagrone is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on November 25th.

