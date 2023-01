GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight.

We’re told the victim entered a nearby hospital with an injured leg. He is expected to survive.

No one is in custody at time of writing, according to GRPD.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

